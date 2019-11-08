MAKING HEADLINES
Sears closing in LaVale
The Sears store at Country Club Mall in LaVale will begin its going-out-of-business sale in 2 weeks.
The retailer confirmed Thursday that the store will close its doors for good by Feb. 6.
Sears has been an anchor at Country Club Mall since it opened in 1982.
The company said a closing specialist, Eldon W. Gottschalk and Associates of Huntington Beach, Calif., will handle the store closing’s ad campaign.
Holiday reminder: Veterans Day is Monday. All government offices — federal, state, county and local — will be closed and no mail will be delivered.
School is out for both Hampshire and the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
However, Potomac State College will take advantage of the holiday to hold Discover Day so prospective students can visit campus.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Psychic fair returns to Berkeley Springs
The 21st annual Festival of Light is being held at the Ice House in Berkeley Springs on Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is foretold that authors, readers, healers and more will be available to the public during this event.
• The Old time slow jam/fast jam will be from 6-9 p.m. at the River House in Capon Bridge on Saturday. Everyone is welcome to attend and participate in this free musical event.
On Sunday: Bayfield Brass will honor veterans with their concert at 3 p.m. at Keyser Presbyterian Church. The concert is free to Highland Arts Unlimited members, but otherwise tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Trojan spikers win sectional
Hampshire (22-8-2) knocked off the Washington Patriots last night on Sunrise Summit to win the sectional championship in dominating fashion, 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-15). Next up for the Trojans is the regional tournament tomorrow at Musselman HS. Stat Leaders – Service points: Richman 14, Selan 12 Aces: Mathias 4, Brinker 3 Kills: Killough 19 Assists: Selan 28 Digs: Richman 11, Selan 5 Blocks: Killough 2, Keaton 2. Hampshire is scheduled to play Hedgesville at 10 a.m. while Musselman will take on Washington.
Also: The Trojan competition cheerleading squad will compete at regionals this weekend for a chance to advance to states. The festivities start tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. in Spring Mills HS.
Also: The WVSB swim team competed at Goucher College on Wednesday as part of the EAAB Tournament hosted by the Maryland School for the Blind. The girls team took home 1st place while the boys team finished in 2nd place.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Cheer, cheer for old Hampshire High
How the Trojan cheerleaders did at regional competition
We’ll also cover:
• Snow-day packets are coming.
• What winter holds for us
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.