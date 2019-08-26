A North Carolina woman sped off from a traffic stop in Romney early Sunday and led authorities on a high-speed chase that didn’t end until she reached I-68.
Dorothy T. Vandiver, 55, will face charges here once authorities are done with her in Maryland, Hampshire County Chief Deputy Nathan Sions said Monday morning.
Vandiver was stopped by Romney town police shortly after midnight Saturday when deputies saw her vehicle being driven recklessly.
She was belligerent and uncooperative, said deputies, which included Hampshire County sheriff’s deputies by the time she sped off.
Town police and sheriff’s deputies pursued Vandiver north on Route 28, reaching speeds of 90 mph.
Mineral County deputies joined the chase, deploying spike strips, but Vandiver maneuvered around them. Deputies then attempted a rolling roadblock, but Vandiver crashed into a Hampshire County deputy’s patrol vehicle.
She continued on Route 28 with Maryland authorities taking over the pursuit once she crossed the Potomac. Vandiver was eventually stopped on I-68 and taken into custody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.