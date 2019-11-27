100 Years Ago — Nov. 26, 1919
Look. Listen. An old-fashioned Thanksgiving served at the Romney Hotel, 50 cents per plate.
The new state packing and demonstration plant has just been completed at Inwood. It was built from an appropriation made by the legislature last winter, and the fruit men expected to have the benefit of it this year.
Two boys of the Largent neighborhood while out hunting last week shot a rabbit that had five legs and two tails — an unusual freak.
50 Years Ago — Nov. 26, 1969
There is an emergency Food and Medical Services Program available to this area that would provide immediate help for low-income people who need emergency food or medical aid. The only way a program will benefit low-income people is for you, the people to make the plans, because only you know your problems and what will solve them.
Governor Arch A. Moore, Jr., said the W. Va.’s Department of Motor Vehicles is ready to begin implementation of the State’s new five-year automobile license plate system.
The Romney Ministerial Association will hold its traditional Community Thanksgiving Service at the Romney Presbyterian Church this year. The service will be on Thanksgiving morning at 10 a.m. The Choristers of the Romney First United Methodist Church, under the direction of Mrs. Herbert Stelling, will present a special anthem, “Make A Joyful Noise To The Lord.”
40 Years Ago — Nov. 28, 1979
The Arts and Crafts Committee of the GF Woman’s Club of Romney will have a “Santa’s Shop” just for children at the Hampshire County Library on Dec. 6-8.
The city of Romney is in the process of drawing HUD Funds from its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). These funds will be used to implement the program. The CDBG funds of $225,000 will be used by the City to provide low interest loans and grants to low and moderate income persons.
A W.Va. youth has been named one of six national winners in the 4-H bicycle program. Craig Wagoner, 18, Rt. 2, Keyser, received a $1,000 scholarship at the 58th National 4-H Congress held in Chicago Nov. 25-29 from the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company sponsors of the bicycle program. Winners were selected by the Cooperative Extension Service. The awards program is arranged by National 4-H Council.
30 Years Ago — Nov. 29, 1989
The nationally acclaimed movie, “Steel Magnolias” has a family tie with a Romney resident. Robert Harling, who wrote the stage play, now debuting as a movie, is the son of Margaret and Bob Harling of Natchitoches, Louisiana, Mrs. Harling being a first cousin of Mrs. Dorothy Brady of Valley Street, Romney.
Oliver Luck is a former star quarterback at WVU and was a Houston Oiler for five years. Now he practices law in Washington, D.C. Luck will join host Bill Ryan on Ryan’s Den. The program will air on Thursday, Nov. 30, at 10:30 p.m. on W. Va.’s Public Television stations.
Plans for the Fort Ashby Extension Homemakers Annual Christmas Bazaar were finalized at their meeting Nov. 16. The members met at the Trinity United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. with Mildred Crawford and Ruth Wallace serving as hostesses and Mary Belle Bennett presiding.
20 Years Ago — Nov. 24, 1999
The Bank of Romney, Springfield branch, held its open house Saturday afternoon. Guests, employees and officials were on hand for a special ribbon cutting ceremony. The ceremony officially marks the opening of the branch, which will serve customers in the Fort Ashby, Springfield, Green Spring and Levels areas as well as all others who pass by on U.S. Route 28.
Emily Kate Parker of Romney has been selected as this year’s top contestant in the 1999 W. Va. Farm Bureau Young Farmer Discussion Meet, held on Nov. 7. The event took place at the Sutton/Flatwoods Days Inn and, according to Holly Knight, director of information for the WVFB, this year’s meet was on of the most competitive in recent memory.
10 Years Ago — Nov. 25, 2009
Adequate cell tower communication has been one of the concerns in the forefront of Hampshire County infrastructure. In the near future the construction of two new U.S. Cellular cell towers is planned, — one in Delray and one in Purgitsville — according to Teresa Schuller, environmental manager of RPM engineers, Charleston.
The economy appears to be putting a double whammy on the local Warm the Children campaign. According to campaign spokesperson Patricia Coan, there are nearly double the number of children needing help this winter, and, so far, a lot fewer donations than normal coming in.
Wet roads made traveling a little more difficult than normal Monday as a light, steady rain fell across the area. A spokesperson for the Hampshire County E-911 Center said there were four minor accidents around the county on Monday.
