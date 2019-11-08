A lot of activities are planned around the county to honor veterans since Veterans Day is Monday (Nov. 11).
Here's the rundown:
Capon Springs
Capon Springs and Farm will hold a Veterans Day service for co-workers, guests and the community at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in the resort’s Meeting House auditorium.
The service will honor and thank veterans who are more than welcome to share their stories of military service. Anyone with questions about the event can contact Jonathan Bellingham at jonathan@caponsprings.net or call (304) 874-3695.
Town of Romney
ROMNEY—There will be a luncheon to honor veterans held at the Bottling Works, 426 E. Main St., on Sunday, Nov. 10. Lunch will begin at 1:30.
Augusta Elementary School
AUGUSTA — Augusta Elementary wants to thank and honor all veterans and current military personnel. Join students, teachers and staff for this annual Veterans Day program Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 1:00 p.m. in the Augusta Elementary School’s cafeteria. For more information, call 304-496-7001.
Legion Post 91
ROMNEY — American Legion Post 91 will hold a dinner for members and guests at the post home on Friday, Nov. 8. All veterans are welcome. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. with dinner following at 7. DJ Jeff will be playing afterward.
Slanesville Ruritan
SLANESVILLE— Slanesville Ruritan will be holding a dinner to honor veterans on Monday, Nov. 11 from 5-7 p.m. This event is free to veterans, active military and first responders. RSVP by calling Marie Sowers at 304-496-7006.
Romney Sheetz
ROMNEY— Sheetz wants to honor veterans and thank them for their service by offering a free 6-inch turkey sub and a drink to all veterans on Monday, Nov. 11.
Jersey Mountain Ruritan
THREE CHURCHES — Jersey Mountain Ruritan Club will sponsor a Veterans Day dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Jersey Mountain Ruritan Club in Three Churches.
The supper will feature pancakes, both regular and buckwheat, and sausage and gravy. It will be free to all veterans and by donation for all others attending.
Contact: Mary Kay Snyder, 304-822-0920
Capon Valley Ruritan
HIGH VIEW — A free breakfast will be offered to veterans and their spouses on Saturday, Nov. 9. Non-veterans are invited to attend, and free-will donations will be collected to benefit the Hampshire County Veterans Foundation.
Fort Ashby VFW
FORT ASHBY — A dinner and memorial service will be held Monday, Nov. 11, honoring veterans at Fort Ashby VFW Post 6667.
The dinner will be served by the Lion’s Club from 1 to 4 p.m. and the memorial service will take place at 1 p.m.
Legion Post 137
CAPON BRIDGE — American Legion Post 137 will serve brunch from 11 a.m-2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, at the post home, 484 Cold Stream Road. The brunch is free to all veterans.
