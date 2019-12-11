Toys From the Heart giveaway is looking for families to help.
Gift-givers can stop by the facility just north of First United Methodist Church in Romney for toys for kids up to 12 years old.
Five days, including today, remain to pick up toys: Today, Thursday (Dec. 12) and next Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 16-18. Toy distribution will be held from 10 a.m. until noon each day.
On Dec. 16, people can also stop by from 7 to 8 p.m.
* * *
Critton Owl Hollow Road closed to through traffic Tuesday for 2 days of repairs.
The closure is at the 5-mile marker, between Route 29 and John Deere Road. Warning signs are in place, but the Division of Highways is suggesting drivers seek an alternate route.
DOH is installing a box culvert under the roadway.
The road will reopen Thursday (Dec. 12), weather permitting.
* * *
Families who signed up for the Hampshire County Christmas Food Box Program can pick up their meals from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the U.S. Army Reserve Center in the Romney Business Park.
Hosted by Romney Presbyterian Church, the program annually makes a difference in hundreds of lives at the holiday.
Application deadline was Dec. 5.
Donations are still being accepted. Make checks payable to Romney Presbyterian Church, marked Christmas Boxes, and mail them to 100 W. Rosemary Lane, Romney, WV 26757, or drop them by the church office.
* * *
The year’s final Friday the 13th is in 2 days. It’s a day to be careful of if you have triskaidekaphobia.
* * *
Notice of insurance coverage has been distributed to employees of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. It’s a new annual requirement for all school systems to provide to staff and board members.
* * *
Roadsides in Bloom, the 2020 calendar from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, is now available for purchase. It shows 12 photos of wildflowers by residents.
Order one by visiting dep.wv.gov, emailing dep.aah@wv.gov or calling 800-322-5530.
* * *
West Virginia gas prices fell 0.7 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.53 on Sunday in GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,154 stations.
That’s 3.9 cents lower than a month earlier and 6.6 cents higher than a year earlier.
The national average fell 3 cents last week, averaging $2.57 Sunday, down 6.1 cents in a month, but 15.9 cents higher in a year.
