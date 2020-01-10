MAKING HEADLINES
2 charges for tractor joyride
ROMNEY — The Hampshire County grand jury handed up indictments on 18 people Wednesday, including the Mineral County man who took a tractor with a 44-foot corn planted attached to it on a joy ride in July.
Anthony Wayne Amoruso, 25, was charged with a felony county of destruction of property because the damage he apparently did to the tractor exceeded $2,500 and a misdemeanor count to cover the fencing and mailboxes he took out.
The complete list of indictments will be published in next week’s Hampshire Review.
CHPSD cited
The state’s Public Service Commission has ordered Central Hampshire Public Service District to immediately report its response to a PSC decision that water customers are due a refund.
The PSC granted CHPSD a rate increase in mid-2018 in anticipation of Central Hampshire having to pay higher rates for water it purchases from Romney. But the PSC also required CHPSD to be ready to refund the increase if the new rate was turned down or not as high as anticipated.
THIS WEEKEND
Music to the ears
Bud’s Collective brings bluegrass to the River House in their January Concert tonight. The band, which Buddy Dunlop started in 2012, will play Dunlop’s original works and popular hits from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $12 at the door.
• The River House will host their Open Mic from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Come out and support community members bringing music to the Giffin Stage, and spend an evening enjoying the talent that the performers have to offer.
Also on Friday: The opening reception for the “Micro/Macro” exhibit at the Ice House in Berkeley Springs is tonight at 7:30 p.m.The exhibit will run from tonight until Feb. 23. The 3 Virginia artists showcasing their works are Patty Ray Avalon, Amanda Smith and Kevin Crowe. See their work during gallery hours (Thursday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
SPORTS
Golden Tornado blow away Trojans 49-34
The Hampshire Trojan boys basketball team is still seeking their first road win of the season after a lopsided loss to Keyser last night 49-34. The Trojan offense struggled to solve Keyser’s stingy 1-3-1 defense led by Shawn See, Ryan Shoemaker, and the Kennedy brothers. Top scorers for Hampshire were Trevor Sardo with 8 points and Drew Keckley with 7. Next up for the Trojans is a home game on Wednesday, Jan. 15, against the Sentinels of Fort Hill with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Also: The WVSD lost a tough game to the VSD 14-11 last night in Romney. The Lions are back in action next week on Thursday, Jan. 16 against Delaware with tipoff at 4 p.m.
Also: The Trojan girls basketball squad hits the hardwood tonight at home against Keyser with varsity scheduled to tip at 7:30 p.m. Hampshire will attempt to extend its winning streak to 5 games
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
The state of our state
A look at the numbers behind the words in the governor’s annual address.
We’ll also cover:
• Romney’s town council meeting Monday night.
• Health Us week 2: Exercise for everyone
• Latest developments in the fire that ripped through Avalon Resort on New Year’s Eve.
