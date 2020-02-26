A hydroelectric power plant by the name of Vemork stationed in Telemark, Norway, was built in 1934 and was one of the most powerful hydroelectric power plants in the world. It was also the first site in the world to mass-produce heavy water. The heavy water was mass-produced as a byproduct of nitrogen fixing (Which was used to make fertilizer). The heavy water was produced at 12 tons per year.
Luckily, prior to the German invasion of Norway on April 9th 1940 the French Deuxième Bureau (Frances external military intelligence agency from 1871-1940) removed close to 408 pounds of heavy water from the plant. After the invasion of Norway (Of which was originally a Neutral country in WWII) is when the first of many sabotage operations occurred. The first operation was dubbed Operation Grouse by British SOE (Special Operations Executive). In Operation Grouse the British SOE successfully placed four Norwegian nationals as an advance team in the region of Hardanger Plateau (which was above the plant) in October of 1942.
The following month the unsuccessful Operation Freshman was mounted by British paratroopers. The British paratroopers were to rendezvous with Norwegians of Operation Grouse and then they would proceed to Vemork. This attempt was failed whenever the military gliders used by the paratroopers along with one of their Handley Page Halifax tugs crashed short of their destination. All except the crew of one of the Halifax bombers were either killed in the crashes, or they were captured, interrogated, and then killed by members of the Gestapo (German Secret State Police).
Then In February of 1943 a team of SOE trained Norwegian commandos were successful in destroying the Heavy Water production facility in Operation Gunnerside. After this operation was successful the Allies bombed the facility multiple times to ensure that the facility would no longer be operational. The Germans ceased operations and decided to cut their losses and start transporting the Heavy Water back to Germany. Norwegian resistance forces later sunk the Heavy Water laden ferry (Named the SF Hydro) on Lake Tinn.
Now, you might be wondering why this paper was titled “The Sabotage Operation that saved the world.” And that would be because the Germans were looking at building Atomic bombs.
In 1934 Enrico Fermi (Italian American physicist and creator of the first nuclear reactor) and his colleagues were studying the results of bombarding uranium with neutrons. Within that same year, Ida Noddack (German physicist and chemist) had first mentioned the idea of Nuclear Fission.
Then in 1938, 4 years after the Fermi publication on the results of bombarding uranium with neutrons, Lise Meitner (an Austrian-Swedish physicist) and Otto Robert Frisch (a British Physicist) had interpreted the results of a radiochemical experiment that was led by Otto Hahn (a German chemistry pioneer) and Fritz Strassman (a German chemist) and viewed them as evidence of Nuclear Fission. The news of this discovery had quickly spread around to the worlds top physicists. They realized that if the Nuclear Fission chain reactions could be controlled, it could possibly lead to a new source of immeasurable power. All that they’d needed was a substance that was able to successfully moderate the energy of secondary neutrons emitted by fission so that other fissile nuclei could capture them. And, as it turns out, Heavy water and graphite were excellent at moderating the energy of neutrons. This is when Nazi Germany started their investigation into an atomic bomb. They identified a range of options for this bomb. The approach they chose was to use Plutonium-239 because it was easily moderated by Heavy water.
But the reason that this project was a failure for the Nazis was because of the inability of them to secure weapons grade Plutonium-239. In particular, the reason that it was most difficult was because of how hard it was to acquire fissile isotopes of Uranium-235 or of Plutonium-239. The weapons grade Uranium that they needed for the production of these weapons was hard to get because it required mining, then extracting and enriching of natural Uranium ore. However, Nuclear reactors can make plutonium if they’re fueled by unenriched Uranium. Then they’d be able to chemically separate the Plutonium-239. But unlike the Allies, the Germans had decided to focus solely on Plutonium production, while the Allies had decided to pursue the enrichment of uranium and the production of plutonium (which was more expensive).
The Failure of the German Nuclear program
After their discovery, the Germans tested using Graphite as a moderator. They discovered that if it was used as a moderator, the chain reaction could not be sustained. The reason why this couldn’t be sustained was because they were not using Ultra-pure Graphite, which would have been able to sustain the chain reaction. They settled on using Heavy water based reactor design.
Some think that had the Germans used Ultra-pure Graphite that they might have succeeded in making a working nuclear reactor and possibly a nuclear bomb. In order for a nuclear reactor to be able to run and sustain a chain reaction, they needed about 5.5 tons of Heavy water. After the aforementioned Allied raids on the power plants that produced the Heavy water the Germans didn’t have enough Heavy water to sustain the reactor.
In conclusion, the Germans were on the right path to developing Nuclear reactors and nuclear bombs, but they strayed from that path and ultimately failed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.