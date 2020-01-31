MAKING HEADLINES
Hott hits the charts again
NASHVILLE — Hampshire County’s man in Nashville has released another single — the 5th from his “West Virginia Rail” album.
“Today Ain’t the Day,” which has the makings of a break-up song, was released Tuesday by his label, Rural Rhythm Records.
The video is available on YouTube and the download can be purchased at Amazon.
Garage fire: Fire crews from Slanesville, Levels, Romney, Springfield Valley and Paw Paw responded to an early afternoon fire Thursday on J.R. Rannells Road.
THIS WEEKEND
All the world’s a stage
The River House in Capon Bridge will be having their Theatre Club interest meeting tonight from 6-9 p.m. Get a little more information about this budding group and see if the theatre does, in fact, await.
• A soup and salad dinner and silent auction is being held tonight at Springfield Assembly of God to support A New Beginning Inc., a women’s recovery home. The event begins at 4 p.m. and runs until 7.
On Sunday: Sunday is the last day for the annual SOUPer Bowl food drive. The program, which began at the beginning of January, comes to a close the day of the Super Bowl. Donations are welcome from anyone or any non-affiliated church group or organization, and the food drive celebrates 30 years of the program this year.
SPORTS
Keyser sweeps season series against Trojans
The Hampshire girls basketball team suffered a setback last night at the hands of Keyser losing the game XX-XX. The Trojans look to rebound on Monday evening against Fort Hill. The game is scheduled to start around 7:30 p.m. directly after senior night festivities.
Also: The Trojan wrestling team heads to Petersburg this afternoon to compete in the Viking Smash. Hampshire will start wrestling at 4 p.m. this afternoon then once again tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.
Also: Hampshire’s swim team heads to Shepherd on Saturday to compete in their final meet of the regular season.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
The great Hampshire County trivia quiz
Four 4th annual test of your knowledge about where we call home.
We’ll also cover:
• A remarkable chimney and the story it tells
• What the school board decides about the starting date for the Rannells Field project
• The problems with vaping
