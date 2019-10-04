MAKING HEADLINES
2 HHS threats dealt with
SUNRISE SUMMIT — Two threats at Hampshire High School have been dealt with, authorities say, so Homecoming activities are proceeding as planned.
One threat was rumored Monday to disrupt Hampshire High School during this afternoon’s Homecoming pep rally was dealt with by Thursday, school authorities said.
Likewise, a student who made a threat last week has been identified. Both students are now in the juvenile justice system.
Lt. Jamie Carter, the school’s police resource officer, said police will have an extra presence at the school today and tonight.
Superintendent Jeff Pancione sent an automated call out Wednesday evening to staff and parents noting the threat and promising student safety as Homecoming events unfold today.
Also …
Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency in all 55 counties due to drought conditions… Thursday was hot enough, but no record in Romney. The high reached 91, but the Oct. 3 record is 93, set in 1927, which was a hot, hot year because the overall record for heat in October in Romney was set Oct. 2, 1927 — 98 degrees.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
How d’ya like them apples?
Burlington will be home to the 47th Apple Harvest Festival this weekend on the grounds of the United Methodist Children’s Home.
Gates open at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. You’ll find apple butter and apple cider (with apple dumplings next door at Burlington Elementary), music all day long, artisans, flea-market vendors, carnival food and lots of people. The parade marches down U.S. 50 at 4 Saturday.
Also Saturday: The River House’s artisan market runs from 10 to 4 and then it’s old-time slow jam/fast jam from 1 to 4… Jim Townsend is in concert there at 7. Tickets are $10 at the door.
On Sunday, have tea With Mrs. Edwards from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Fort Edwards Visitors Center, Capon Bridge. It’s free.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Trojan spikers come back to win
Inside Hampshire High on Wednesday the Washington Patriots volleyball team won the first 2 sets, but the Trojans stormed back and won the final 3. Hampshire is now 9-6-2 on the season.
Trojan stat leaders include Corin Brinker with 21 points, Renee Killough with 28 kills, Ella Staley and Kaley Mcdermeit finished with 5 aces, and Lainee Selan had 36 assists to lead the team.
Next up is a game in Frostburg, Md., against Mountain Ridge on Monday with varsity starting at 7:15 p.m.
Pioneers hang on
The Romney Pioneer football team jumped out to a 38-16 lead by halftime and was able to fight off a Viking comeback in the 2nd half to win the football game 38-30 to improve to 4-1 overall on the season.
Romney QB Jensen Fields hit paydirt twice while RB Tyrique Powell finished with 2 receiving touchdowns. Thomas Rainey added a touchdown reception as well. Next up for Romney is a home game next Thursday against Moorefield with kickoff at 6:30 p.m.
HHS homecoming vs Keyser tonight
The Trojan gridders look to grab their first win of the season tonight on Rannells Field against archrival Keyser. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Homecoming hoopla
Experience the pageantry and spirit of Hampshire big game against archrival Keyser.
We’ll also cover:
• What’s the attraction of pumpkin spice?
• School options for saving money and helping challenged kids
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday.
