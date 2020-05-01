Traffic over the John Blue Bridge will be reduced to 1 lane beginning Monday morning, the Division of Highways announced today.
Temporary signals will alternate north- and southbound flow for the stretch of Route 28 across the South Branch just south of Springfield. The signals will also control traffic on Long Road, just south of the river, and Camp Cliffside Road on the north.
Traffic across the bridge will be funned into the northbound lane, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Barriers will be in place to protect workers, who are beginning construction of a year-and-a-half-long project to replace the Blue Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.