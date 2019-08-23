MAKING HEADLINES
Drug charges include sales here
An Old Fields man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Elkins Tuesday on charges of drug distribution in Hampshire County and firearms violations.
Timothy Juston Wimer, 35, was charged with a count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, 2 counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, 2 counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, 1 count of possession with intent to distribute Buprenorphine, a count of unlawful possession of a firearm and a count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.
Wimer is accused of distributing heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl and buprenorphine (suboxone) in January and February. Wimer, who is prohibited from possessing a firearm, is also accused of having a .32-caliber pistol in February. The crimes occurred in Hardy and Hampshire Counties.
Fire call: Six fire companies from 3 counties battled a fire at a chicken house in Purgitsville Thursday morning, including crews from Romney and Springfield.
Capon Bridge is where it’s at this weekend
The River House in Capon Bridge is having a student fiddle showcase from 4-5 p.m. Saturday. Following the performance an hour later from 6-9 p.m. will be an “old-time slow jam/fast jam.” Both events are free. Bring your instrument, your voice or just yourself for a rip-roaring good ol’ time.
Other happenings: The Hampshire County Library’s book sale ends today––stop by and grab a box of books for just $5. Local herbalist Lennie Hobbie will be leading a meeting of the Herb Club in Capon Bridge at the River House from 1-2:30 on Sunday.
Soccer takes the field
Both the boys and girls soccer teams open the 2019 season Saturday, playing host to Bishop Walsh at Rannells Field. The girls take the field at 11 and the boys at 1.
Also: The Trojan football team scrimmaged at John Handley in Winchester Thursday night, scoring 1 touchdown.
Fall sports preview
We’ll have the skinny on all the HHS, RMS and CBMS teams
We’ll also cover:
• One Hampshire alumni’s challenge to support the stadium renovation
• Our photo tribute to Labor Day: Working Hands
• The search for a World War 2 hero’s family
