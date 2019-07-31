WHEELING — President Donald Trump capped a day of watching former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony with a fundraiser in West Virginia Wednesday evening.
Trump spoke at a closed-door fundraiser at the WesBanco Arena hosted by Robert E. Murray, the president and CEO of Murray Energy.
A Republican National Committee official said about 1,000 attendees were slated to attend the event, which was expected to raise $2.5 million for Trump’s reelection campaign and the RNC. State lawmakers from Ohio and West Virginia were expected to attend.
Murray is a supporter of Trump’s regulatory actions aimed at scaling back environmental protections put in place during Barack Obama’s presidency. His company is the largest underground coal mining company in America.
Trump left for West Virginia after Mueller finished testifying before Congress. Trump was greeted in the state by Republican Gov. Jim Justice and a crowd of supporters chanting “USA!’’
Lottery revenue tops $1B for 17th straight year
CHARLESTON — Gross revenues from the West Virginia state Lottery have topped $1 billion for the 17th straight year.
The 2018-19 revenues increased by about $52 million from the previous year, defying the Lottery’s projections that revenues would instead fall, according to news sources.
The Lottery’s deputy director for finance, Dean Patrick, told some Lottery Commission members about how the projection was formed. He said it was influenced by the expected slowdown in business at the Wheeling Island casino and expected accessibility issues due to Interstate 70 renovation projects.
Some construction was postponed and declining Limited Video Lottery revenue unexpectedly rebounded, shooting up by about $24 million from the previous year and grossing $392 million.
Lottery Director John Myers says the organization is ``tickled’’ with the way things turned out.
Helicopter spun out before crash that killed coal magnate
CHARLESTON — Federal officials say the helicopter carrying coal billionaire Chris Cline began spinning before it plunged into the ocean near the Bahamas and killed everyone on board.
The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report that details the July 4 accident and its aftermath but doesn’t include a cause. Cline, his daughter Kameron and three of her friends died along with a pilot and copilot in the crash off Cline’s private Big Grand Cay Island.
The report says a witness saw the helicopter rotate to the left three to four times, followed by a whooshing noises and the sound of an impact. It was found upside-down with several broken pieces.
The NTSB says the aircraft was leaving the island to take two passengers to Florida for medical treatment.
Pay raises coming for some state employees
CHARLESTON — Some West Virginia state employees are getting a pay raise next month.
The move comes after the state Personnel Board voted to update salary schedules for the first time in a decade.
Personnel Director Sheryl Webb said because it had been so long, the government’s first three pay grades were below minimum wage and unusable.
She said officials had to balance the need for more competitive salaries with the reality that the state can’t afford multimillion-dollar pay adjustments.
Under the new plan, the minimum salary at the lowest pay grade will increase from $16,008 to $18,249 and the maximum salary at the highest pay grade will increase from $114,888 to $117,182. There also will be proportionate increases for other pay grades.
Businesses in 2
counties eligible
for disaster loans
MOOREFIELD — Some small businesses in two West Virginia counties are eligible to apply for economic injury disaster loans as a result of storms last year.
The U.S. Small Business Administration said the loans are available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and private nonprofit organizations in Hardy and Pendleton counties.
The loans are available as a result of a drought disaster declaration by the agriculture secretary covering the effects of rain, flash flooding, flooding and hail that began April 15, 2018.
Kem Fleming of SBA’s Field Operations Center East says Hardy and Pendleton counties are eligible because they are contiguous to one or more primary counties in Virginia.
Applications may be made online or by calling (800) 659-2955, or (800) 877-8339 for the hearing impaired.
Deputy hospitalized after fentanyl
exposure
HUNTINGTON — Authorities say a West Virginia deputy was hospitalized after coming into contact with the dangerous opioid fentanyl.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the deputy pulled over a man on Route 40 on Friday afternoon after the deputy thought the man was having a medical problem, according to news sources.
Zerkle said when the deputy pulled the man over, he found that the man was experiencing a drug overdose.
Zerkle said the deputy came into contact with heroin that was laced with fentanyl when he entered the man’s car to move it.
The deputy was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center to be treated. The man is facing drug charges.
Mine rescue
teams to compete
MORGANTOWN — Members of mine rescue teams from across the country will be in West Virginia this week to compete in readiness tests.
West Virginia University says the National Mine Rescue Association Post 5 contest will began Tuesday and will run through Thursday at Mylan Park in Morgantown.
Competing will be representatives from 20 mine rescue teams. The competitions will include mine rescue, first aid, pre-shift and bench.
Representatives from mining regulatory agencies representing West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania and federal personnel will judge the teams.
Jobless rates rise
in 52 of 55 counties
CHARLESTON — Unemployment rates rose in 52 of West Virginia’s 55 counties in June.
WorkForce West Virginia says jobless rates dropped in Pocahontas County and remained steady in Braxton and Calhoun counties.
Jackson County’s seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.1% was the lowest in the state, followed by Jefferson County at 3.3% and Berkeley and Pendleton counties at 3.7%.
Calhoun County had the highest unemployment rate at 9.6%. McDowell County was next at 9.4% and Roane County was at 7.9%.
West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.7% in June. It’s the lowest rate for the state since October 2008. The national rate was 3.7%.
WVU announces
rural telehealth
program
MORGANTOWN — A researcher at West Virginia University is heading up a telehealth program to quickly connect people in rural areas with medical care.
The college announced the year-long pilot last week and said it will start this fall.
Participants will have recently left a long-term care center and will be given devices to track certain health indicators. If there’s an issue with a person’s health, a nurse will be immediately notified to address the problem.
WVU says the idea is to catch health issues early on to avoid further damage and to reduce hospitalizations and emergency room visits.
Researchers will assess the cost-effectiveness of the program and take surveys to see how it can be improved after the pilot is finished.
