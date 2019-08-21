Baby spinach is the latest vegetable to be affected by contamination and kale seems to always be in the contamination news.
I cannot stress enough the benefits of growing your own or buying local. Spring Valley grows everything they sell and are close at hand.
Our gardens are finished for the year. Everything, including the iris, has been cut back and it’s impossible to know where our perennials should be in the normal scheme of things. Even the Baptisia, which had been avoided by hungry deer all summer, have been shorn of their leaves.
It’s hard to have a lot of interest in a garden that’s been stripped of most of its foliage and plants. Sometimes you just have to take the loss and move on.
We’ve trimmed the geraniums, and it’s not to early to think about getting your other vacationing plants ready to go indoors. Take some cuttings to root for sharing or just to renew your houseplants.
We have 2 large window box planters on our porch railings and they are filled with dahlias. We have never planted them in the ground because we didn’t want to have to dig them out at the end of the season, but these small ones are perfect.
If your dahlias in the ground have stopped growing, that’s normal. Since they prefer cooler weather, when it returns, so will they. Keep them well watered but not flooded.
It’s not quite time yet, but mice and other rodents will soon be looking for that winter home and we don’t want to make it easy for them to move into ours. So continue to check around your outbuildings for any signs of activity and close up any suspicious openings.
We don’t know what kind of winter we’ll be having, but whatever it turns out to be, we don’t want to be harboring any mice. Mice are rather talented little critters and can swim and crawl well, jump about a foot off the ground and squeeze through a tiny hole the diameter of a pencil.
Planting some peppermint around the areas you suspect them of inhabiting will keep them at bay. Peppermint oil will also do the job, but you have to keep replacing it.
Hot summer days are becoming normal in our area and we need to keep a watch on a couple of our bulbs. Gladiolas and Crocosmia are prone to tiny thrips that multiply quickly in this hot weather.
If you find rusty or pale stripes on their leaves, immediately spray with insecticidal soap. Since these soaps only kill by direct contact, be certain to coat each leaf thoroughly front and back.
You’ll need to keep an eye out for them and probably spray again in a week or so. Canna lilies, on the other hand, are the exception to the rule and they love hot weather.
When it’s hot and humid, keep an eye out for mildew and fungal disease on your peonies. Disfigured leaves and rotted stalks are the first signs. Remove all diseased tissue and trash it (never compost any diseased materials).
Always sterilize your pruners with bleach or alcohol between plants. Alcohol wipes work well for this and are easy to carry with you. We have never had a problem with this, but are keeping a close watch on our peonies.
The main thing to be aware of these days is diseases. They can start quickly and spread throughout the garden in short order. A good rule of thumb is to check daily for any signs and remove the plant carefully and completely if you find any problems.
Be gentle as you don’t want to spread any spores or disease to neighboring plants.
High temperatures can take a toll on your vegetables if they don’t have adequate water, especially if they’re mixed with high winds.
Inconsistent watering in hot weather can cause plants to shut down. Comparatively, if you water well and regularly during the heat (well, all the time, really) your veggies should be fine. It’s a good habit to get into.
And then we have peppers. They appear to not put out any effort until it gets hot and then they can almost double in size overnight. They are a heat-loving plant, no doubt.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
