MAKING HEADLINES
Protections ramp up
Maryland has raised COVID-19 protection requirements to the next level — important to know for anyone venturing across the bridge to shop.
Starting on Saturday, anyone in a retail store or on public transportation must wear a facemastk. Stores will ask you to leave if you don’t.
• Hampshire County has modified the new set of restrictions it put in place Tuesday. Grocery stores can have 3 people per 1,000 square feet instead of 2.5.
Also: Romney’s fire company quickly extinguished a kitchen fire on West Gravel Lane Thursday afternoon … The 4 taxing bodies in the county — Commission, school board, Romney and Capon Bridge councils — all meet on Tuesday to lay the levy for the tax bills that go out in July.
THIS WEEKEND
South Branch Sound to mix it up
South Branch Sound will be stirring up the virtual music world at 8 p.m. Friday with their first “2-Chop Frydaze,” where Romney native Ben Townsend and Shaggy Manatee mix Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine” with traditional and futuristic techniques. This live performance will be premiered in full on YouTube, with shorter versions on Facebook and Instagram. For more information, see the South Branch Sound Facebook page.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Celebrating Earth Day
Our little corner of the world on the 50th anniversary
We’ll also cover:
• Teams No. 7 and 6 on the countdown to Hampshire County’s greatest sports team ever
• Morels — everyone’s favorite springtime mushroom
• How local businesses are taking advantage of the Payroll Protection Program.
