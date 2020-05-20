LuAnn Walker, 2nd grade teacher at Romney Elementary, takes the title of Hampshire County Teacher of the Year for the 2019-2020 school year, while Bucky Wilson, Hampshire County school bus driver, was named Service Person of the Year.
Walker has been in the education field for 41 years, teaching 7 years in Hampshire County at Romney and John J. Cornwell Elementary Schools, as well as at Hampshire High School.
“Her colleagues praise her fresh ideas and problem solving skills, how evident it is that her classroom culture is like a family and how clear it is how much she cares about her students,” said RES principal Nicole Morris. “One of our teammates summed up what we all experience in working with her: ‘Mrs. Walker has a way of brightening the day for her colleagues, and I can only imagine that is how her students feel every day.’”
Bucky Wilson, who has been a Hampshire County bus driver for 14 years, has also been the county Food Truck Driver for 5 years, helping the Child Nutrition Department to run smoothly.
“Anyone who has come into contact with Bucky Wilson knows he has a big heart and cares very much for the special needs students in our community,” said Amy Haines, Director of Child Nutrition and Attendance. “He respects everyone and knows the importance of building relationships.”
Haines also noted that his dedication to the school system is “selfless.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.