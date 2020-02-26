I heard it before I saw it. Like a freight train hurdling toward me. As I whipped my head up and looked to the sky, I saw what people are only supposed to see in their nightmares. A huge, rain driven funnel cloud coming straight for me. “Dad!” I yelled. My instincts were to cry out to my dad, then I remembered that he was gone. Suddenly, I heard a faint voice among the cracks of thunder. “Miles, you can do this.” Dad’s voice said.
Growing up in Kansas, you would think that I would be used to this. But a paralyzing fear was now upon me, I had heard the expression before, but now I really knew what it meant. The wind started swirling and I knew that I needed to find safety, but my body was frozen. My eyes transfixed on the enormous tornado coming straight toward me, I couldn’t move. All that I could do was look at that twister and wonder if this is how my dad felt right before his plane…
The sirens jerked me back from my thoughts. Now the wind had really picked up, but nor the normal way, this was different, it seemed as if the wind was going in every direction at once. The rain started pouring down and it felt like I was being pelted by stones, it immediately soaked right through my clothes.
Suddenly, I saw something flying toward me. I jumped out of the way just as soon as a huge tree crushed the ground where I had just been standing. I felt the wind picking up faster and faster. “Focus Miles,” I thought to myself, “What would dad do?” Again, I heard a small, faint voice through the howling wind saying, “Your mom needs you Miles. She can’t lose both of us. Just do what I taught you to do, find a safe place to crawl into.” As I desperately raced up the road looking and looking, I knew that I was running out of time. Just then, I felt myself being lifted by the tornado. I thought I was doomed. I was taken higher and higher, soon I was flying just like my dad. All the memories of dad helping me learn to ride a bike, picking me up and spinning me around, and praying for me at bedtime all came flooding back. It had been nine months since he had passed in a plane crash in Iraq, and now I realized just how much I missed him. For a second, I forgot all about the tornado as I thought, “I love you, dad.”
Smack… the moment was over. I had flown into a tree. Somehow, I managed to grab on. The howling wind paused for a second and then, in a sort of shining ray of light there was a culvert that I could climb into. I dove for the ditch and scurried inside just as the twister released its furry again. But, through the wind I could again hear my dad saying, “It’s okay, you’re safe now.”
Just as quickly as it had started, the tornado passed over me and everything stopped. There was silence, it was as if even the birds were still in a trance from the twister. I slowly crawled from the culvert and to my surprise there was a bright blue sky above me. In fact, except for the debris, crushed houses, and upturned vehicles, it would have been a beautiful day.
One by one people crawled out of cellars, splintered houses, and cars. All of them starting at me, I found myself looking for the familiar face of my dad. For a second, I saw a glimpse of him standing at the back of the crowd and looking like he couldn’t be any prouder of me.
My dad was a great pilot and he promised me he would teach me how to fly someday. Maybe this was his way of showing me. As I stood there on the saturated ground, with a growing crowd of people staring at me, all with horrified looks on their faces, I smiled and said, “Thanks, dad.”
