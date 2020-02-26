The summer before I started sixth grade, I experienced something most never will. This experience was heartbreaking. I got pulled into something that I didn’t want to do, and it ended both good and bad.
It was around June. We had just finished school and my grandpa bought an old truck. It needed to be fixed up some and he asked me if I would help him rebuild the entire truck. At first, I said yes because I figured it would be fun. It was fun at the beginning and I thought it was cool until it started to get difficult. Every time he’d ask me to help him I’d think, “Ugh, I just want to go hang out with my friends or play my Xbox.”
He was happy about the truck, and he was even happier when I was there to help. I didn’t think he realized that I didn’t want to be there, which is weird because he is usually pretty good at seeing through people. He knew when I was sad… angry… and he even knew what I was thinking sometimes. He was an awesome role model and very good to me, and I wasn’t going to just act like I didn’t want to be there because that wouldn’t have been very nice to him. He thought I liked being there, so I didn’t want to ruin that.
It was a very tiring job, and I didn’t like it at all—not one bit. After we finished rebuilding the motor, I thought we were close to being done. Well, I was far from right. It turns out we were going to have to reinstall the motor. We also needed to install a transmission and transfer case, new front and rear ends, and a front and a back driveshaft. We worked for a while each day. By the end of the month we were close to being finished and he was happy. I must admit that I was happy too... not because I was helping him but because it was almost over. Over the course of that entire month, none of my friends came over and I didn’t have much time to myself at all. I didn’t want to help him, but he thought I did. I couldn’t say no after a month of it.
At that point, all we really had to do was the basics like fix the interior, get new tires, and a few other small things. I was just hoping that the summer would go by fast so I'd be in school and couldn’t help with the truck much. We eventually finished the truck, and I was so glad it was over. But when we were done, he asked me if I wanted to ride in it with him. Of course I said yes, knowing this wouldn't be as bad. We got in and pulled out of the driveway and we were a few miles up the road when a deer came out of a field. He slammed on the brakes and the deer rammed right into the front fender. We made it back to his house and looked at the truck. We ordered a new tire, fender, grill, and hood. When they came in, I helped him and the truck was done... again.
A week had gone by after we finished it and I was in my room when mom got a phone call. My grandma was on the phone; it was about my pap. She told my mom that he was in the hospital and had had heart attack a few hours before. We packed up within the half hour and headed to Morgantown. When we arrived late that night, he was asleep in the hospital bed. We had to stay there all night unaware of how he’d be. We worried and hoped he would be okay...
The next morning, when we all woke up, we got to see him. He was okay for now, except he looked kind of weak. He was telling the doctors what happened when we walked in and he didn’t seem to notice us until he heard mom and me whispering.
“Do you think he’ll be alright, mom?” I asked.
“I hope so, but just don’t worry about that yet,” she said.
When they left he seemed surprised to see all of us. He was talking and his voice sounded something like a scratchy sound. We talked until they came back a little while later. They said they needed to perform surgery, so they took pap for testing. We knew that would take a little while. I was so hungry I could eat a horse, so we went to get breakfast. When we came back, they were ready to start and we knew the surgery would take some time. We decided to leave and go to my grandma’s house. They promised to call when it was over, and we needed to get some sleep. We said bye to pap and left the hospital. No sooner than I unpacked my things, the phone rang. The doctor said that pap had a seizure and passed away. I was speechless. I didn’t know what to do. I couldn’t believe it.
A week after the funeral, they were dividing pap’s things. I wasn’t in the house because of all the drama. I decided to stay in the garage and go through the truck. When I climbed into the truck, I was looking at all the new stuff we had put into it when I noticed something. The glove compartment on the passenger side had a white strip sticking out of it and when I opened the box, it was a note—from pap.
It read…
You helped me and because of that I want to reward you with a gift! I know you didn’t want to, so I had you do it because I knew you’d want this truck! I love you, bud! It’ll be alright!
Love Grandpa
