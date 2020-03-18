CB council wrestles with fallout, CBMS water, election
CAPON BRIDGE — A new town recorder was sworn in at last week’s Capon Bridge Town Council meeting, which began with a public hearing on changing traffic patterns on Tannery Row and a discussion of water meter requirements with Parks and Recreation.
The council also discussed the collapse of the Duff Lane bridge over Dillon’s Run, reported by council member Nathan Spencer. He told the council that access to the bridge is blocked by a pick-up truck that formed “a pretty good barricade.”
The town was ordered to repair the bridge last fall, after disputing ownership unsuccessfully in a 2-year court case. In November attorney Royce Saville was told to explore alternatives with the Brinker and MacDonald families, who have homes on the far side of the bridge.
The mayor and council agreed to investigate and make sure access is fully blocked, in the interest of public safety.
Josie Bauknecht was sworn in as recorder, and has also filed to run for the office as a write-in candidate in the June 9 municipal election. She is at present the only candidate.
In the meantime, Ronald Giffin has withdrawn, leaving Chris Turner as the only candidate running for 2 seats on town council. Write-in candidates have until April 21 to file.
If council seats or other offices are not filled in the election, the town council will appoint people to serve until the next election — in 2023.
No one appeared to speak at the public hearing on Tannery Row traffic patterns, and the ordinance was passed unanimously. Tannery Row will become a one-way street running east, with an entrance off Route 50 across from Bent River Woodworks and an exit onto Route 50 at the bottom of the hill.
Department of Highways Region 5 Engineer Lee Thorne has said the DOH will install the necessary signage.
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation Board Chair Greg Rinker and Director Larry See appeared before the council to discuss installation of a separate water meter for the old Capon Bridge Middle School, which is owned by the county schools, but largely leased to Parks and Recreation.
Currently the building receives water service through a meter in the former elementary school, which is now owned by the Capon Bible Fellowship, an arrangement that violates Public Service Commission rules, since the buildings do not have the same ownership.
Rinker pointed out that the Board of Education will not put more money into the building, so Parks and Recreation would be forced to pay. See estimated the cost at $5,000 to $6.000 — a $1,000 tap fee plus at least $4,000 for the work needed.
Acting Mayor Laura Turner explained the town had consulted its own lawyer and held a conference call with 2 other lawyers. The lawyers agreed the town (and ultimately the taxpayers) would have to pay if they ignored the rules and problems developed later,
Water and sewer superintendent Travis Garcia offered to help find the most economical route for the water pipes, and agreed to attend the March 26 meeting of the Parks and Recreation Board.
The council met around a new conference table constructed by police Lt. Miles Spence, and decided to try to donate the table used previously, rather than sell it, if a local nonprofit could be found to take it. It has since been donated to the Amazing Grace Baptist Church.
In other business, the council approved a budget for next year that includes 2 new features — a rainy day fund and funds for street maintenance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.