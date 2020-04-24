MAKING HEADLINES
More recovery in county
Five of the 7 cases of COVID-19 in Hampshire County are now classified as recovered.
The County Health Department added 3 more to the recovered list this week, meaning the patients have not exhibited symptoms in 7 days or had a fever for 3 days.
The latest case, identified Tuesday, is being treated at home, Health Department Director Stephanie Shoemaker said.
One patient died last Saturday, a 69-year-old man.
Phone outage: Service from all landlines to Hampshire County’s 911 went out overnight. As of mid-morning today (Friday, April 24), cell calls can be made to 911, but even those are being picked up by Mineral County.
More broadly, landline service in Romney and Augusta appears to be out this morning, and that may extend farther through the county. The situation remains fluid and could be resolved at any time.
Frontier was unable to be contacted for a comment.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Commission atop COVID-19 issues
The County Commission meets Tuesday to consider its next steps..
We’ll also cover:
• Made in Hampshire: The Bloomery Furnace’s long history
• Meet the 4th and 5th picks out of Hampshire County’s top 10 sports teams.
• We'll have morning coffee with Ethan Barton.
