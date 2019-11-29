THIS WEEKEND
Lighting up the season
The Festival of Lights kicks off Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Central Hampshire Park in Augusta at 5 p.m. Coffee, hot chocolate and snacks will be served free of charge at the Lighting Ceremony. The Festival will run through Jan. 1 and will be open daily from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Also on Saturday: The Chocolate House is a free open mic event for young performers. The River House in Capon Bridge is hosting this event from 6-8 p.m. … “A Christmas Story: the Musical” will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the McCoy Grand in Moorefield. Tickets are $10.
SPORTS
Trojans outlast Yellow Jackets
69-54 in scrimmage
In the final exhibition of the preseason Hampshire took down Moorefield 69-54 on Tuesday evening. The Trojans have shown a knack for scoring the basketball in both scrimmages and look for that trend to continue as the season opens up next week. The Tip Off Tournament hosted by Hampshire High starts the 2019 campaign on Friday Dec. 6 as the Trojans are scheduled to play against Petersburg at 8 p.m.
Also: The Trojan boys basketball team has their opening scrimmage of the season on Saturday Nov. 30 on Sunrise Summit. Hampshire welcomes Judges of John Handley to the hardwood with tip off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Also: Even though school is out for the week, the Trojans dive back into the water on Saturday in Shepherdstown. The Hampshire paddlers will start at 7:30 p.m. at Shepherd University.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Are you ready for winter?
We have all the tips and advice you’ll need to be prepared
We’ll also cover:
• What Christmas activities are on the horizon
• How buck season is shaping up
