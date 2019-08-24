Service for landlines to call Hampshire County's 911 center was restored around 9 p.m. Saturday night.
PREVIOUSLY, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
The Hampshire County Sheriff's Office says only land lines from the 822 prefix (Romney are) can dial 911 as of late Saturday afternoon.
Calls from the home and business phones on any other prefix will not go through, Chief Deputy Nathan Sions said. Anyone needing 911 service outside the 822 prefix will have to call 911 from a cell phone, he said.
The issue is with the area's phone provider, Frontier, Sions said. Frontier said it has technicians working on restoring service.
