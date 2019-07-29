A 17-year-old reported missing in early May has been located.
Courtney Stanley was found late Saturday by Hampshire County Sheriff’s deputies acting on a tip. The sheriff’s office said she was in good health, but made no further comment on where she was or whether she was reunited with her family.
The press release today (Monday, July 29) did thank everyone who called in information about her and other law enforcement agencies who helped in the search.
More on the disappearance and discovery will be in this week's Hampshire Review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.