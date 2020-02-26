In a lovely house on Magic Street, Emma was reading a book in her new bedroom. Emma and her family had just moved here from Texas. She already loved her new house, on her new street. As she was reading, she happened to look out her window where she saw something colorful in her yard!
“What could it be?” wondered Emma. She ran outside to check it out. Emma’s new neighbor came outside.
“Hi! I’m Ava.”
“Hi, my name is Emma.”
“Hey, what is that?” asked Ava.
“I think it’s an egg.” Emma said.
“Cool!” said Ava. The two friends snuck the egg into Emma’s room.
“Let’s hide it under my bed,” said Emma.
So, they gently put it under Emma’s bed.
“If anything starts to happen with the egg, tell me to come over.” said Ava.
“Sure! See you later!” said Emma. That night, Emma heard cracking noises coming from under her bed. In the morning, Emma woke up to a little pink dragon licking her face! She had to tell Ava about this! But first, Emma had to find something the baby dragon could eat. She tried grass and crackers, but the dragon refused. Next, she tried strawberries and the dragon devoured them.
Later that day, Emma told Ava all about the baby dragon.
“You should come over to see it!” said Emma.
“Plus, it needs a name!” said Ava. After school, the girls ran home. The baby dragon was so happy to see them.
“She’s so cute!” said Ava.
“What should we name her?” asked Emma.
“Well, you know how you told me she loved strawberries this morning? We should call her Strawberry!” said Ava.
“That is a perfect name for her!” said Emma.
That night, while Emma was sleeping, a mysterious man snuck into Emma’s bedroom through her window. He saw that the baby dragon had hatched and he put a magic collar around Strawberry’s neck.
“You must destroy the world!” the man whispered to Strawberry before leaving Emma’s bedroom. The next morning, Emma noticed Strawberry was acting very strange. Emma had to tell Ava about this as soon as she got to school! When Emma got to school, she told Ava how Strawberry was acting.
“She wouldn’t eat her strawberries and she was trying to escape my bedroom! Also, she was wearing a weird collar that I didn’t put on her,” Emma told Ava.
After school they went home to check on Strawberry. Strawberry was hiding in a corner when the girls got to the bedroom. The two girls checked the collar and the words “DESTROY THE WORLD” were engraved on it.
The next morning when Emma went to school, the mysterious man returned and let Strawberry out of the house to destroy the world! When the man commanded Strawberry to “Fire!” Strawberry would spit fire out of her mouth. Strawberry and the mysterious man were going through the neighborhood and made their way to Emma’s school.
“Fire!” he commanded! She did as she was told. The school fire alarm went off and the sprinklers started spraying. Everyone ran outside. Emma and Ava ran outside and tried to stop Strawberry.
“We have to get that collar off of Strawberry!” said Ava.
“Who is that guy?” asked Emma.
“I don’t know, but I think he is using Strawberry to destroy the world! said Ava. Ava ran and tackled the man so he could not tell Strawberry what to do anymore. They had to remove that collar!
“We need a plan,” said Ava.
“Let’s get some strawberries from the lunch room to tempt Strawberry with,” said Emma.
“But, the building is on fire!” said Ava.
“We have to try! There’s no other way!” said Emma.
“I’ll go!” said Ava.
Ava sprinted to the lunch room where she found some perfect, red strawberries. Ava ran outside and threw the container of strawberries to Emma. She opened the container and raised a strawberry in the air. When Strawberry flew down to eat the strawberries, the girls took off the collar and Strawberry started acting like herself again. Emma and Ava saved the world! Strawberry flew off into the sunset and the mysterious man disappeared.
