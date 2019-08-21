                                                     Monday’s                  

                                                        count   2018           Change

Augusta                                    263          277       – 14

Capon Bridge Ele.                         264          300       – 36

John J. Cornwell                             76            99       – 23

Romney Ele.                               370          366       +   4

Slanesville                                 185          203       – 18

Spgfld-Green Spr.                           94          124       – 30

Capon Bridge Middle                    288          286       +   2

Romney Middle                          368          394       – 26

Hampshire High                          910          898       + 12         

Total                                    2,818       2,947       –129

(0) comments

