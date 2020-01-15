9:25 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15:
911 service is "functioning normal," authorities report. Landline service in the parts of Hampshire County using the 492, 496 and 856 prefixes was out for about 2 hours.
PREVIOUSLY
Service to the Hampshire County 911 call center from 492-, 496- and 856- phone numbers is out at this time, around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
The Hampshire County Sheriff's office reports that the disruption is due to a Frontier problem in the Augusta area. Service from those lines is expected to be restored by around 9:30 tonight (Wednesday, Jan. 15).
If you can't reach 911 from one of those landlines, call on a cell phone.
