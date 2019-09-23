Emogene Viola “Gene” Yost, 92, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., formerly of Whitacre, Va. died on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the War Memorial Hospital Long Term Care in Berkeley Springs.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, W.Va. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Gary Palmer. Interment will follow in the Timber Ridge Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 12-1:30 p.m.
To view Gene’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
