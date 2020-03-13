Hampshire school staff is working through the weekend to prepare to feed students who might go hungry with schools closed because of the coronavirus.
“Will you be ready by Monday?” School Board Vice President Ed Morgan asked Nutrition Director Amy Haines at a special meeting Friday afternoon.
“Not a problem,” Haines replied without hesitation.
She told the board the plan as it stands right now is to prepare packages with both breakfast and lunch for students.
Yet to be determined are where and when parents and students can pick up the meals. For those who can’t come to pick-up sites, plans are for drivers to deliver the meals across the county.
Haines emphasized that containment efforts mean that the meals can only be picked up and taken; they can’t be eaten onsite to avoid social contact.
“Grab and go,” Haines said. “Grab and go.”
Superintendent Jeff Pancione told the board that packets were sent home Friday with students to provide instruction through the coming week.
West Virginia school systems were allowed to develop snow packets this year to provide instruction on days when the schools are closed. Students already had instructional packet 3 in hand, and packets 4 and 5 were sent home Friday.
But when those are complete, more learning materials will have to be delivered to students. Pancione said those plans are still in the works.
He also told the board that plans are not concrete about when and how staff will work. He said he had some information that needed to go to principals and directors and then employees before it is made public.
PREVIOUSLY
Schools closing; questions remain
Worries over corona threw the state of West Virginia into preparation overdrive Friday morning when Gov. Jim Justice announced that schools are closing at the end of the day.
“We’ll close the schools as long as we have to close the schools,” he said.
By late afternoon Friday, county school systems still had no idea how long the closure will last, but there was one hint.
Hampshire High Athletic Director Trey Stewart said all spring athletic events were called off until April 10.
During the press conference, Justice said a major concern is finding a way to feed children who count on the schools for breakfast and lunch.
As of Friday afternoon, those plans were still unclear.
“We’re going to make sure we’re serving these children ongoing through this,” Justice said.
He said the state might follow the model Kentucky is using, which could include buses delivering meals or schools being open for get-and-go meals.
“We’ve been preparing for this for weeks,” State Superintendent Clayton Burch said.
The decision came on the heels of Thursday’s announcement to shut down the state basketball tournaments.
Kentucky, Maryland and Ohio have all closed their schools.
At midday Friday, West Virginia still was 1 of only 3 states without identified cases of coronavirus.
