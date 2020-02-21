SPORTS
Trojans set school records at states
Two HHS records were set by the 4 girls from Hampshire who swam at states Thursday in Morgantown.
Cali Kobasiar broke her own school record and took 7th in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:15.07. Kobasier qualified to swim today in the consolation finals.
The team of Kobasiar, Bria Edgell, Jordan Haslacker and Zoe Grim broke the school record in the 200-meter freestyle relay, coming in 16th place overall.
Also Edgell set a new personal best time in the 50-meter freestyle, finishing 18th.
Bobcats go back-to-back
The Capon Bridge 8th-grade girls basketball team won the PVL championship Thursday night defeating Tucker County 36-28.
Fugitive arrested in 1-car crash
SLANESVILLE — Two people were injured and the driver arrested in a pre-dawn accident Wednesday morning on Route 29.
David L. Delaney, 42, of Paw Paw was charged with being a fugitive from justice; he is wanted on charges in Baltimore and Frederick County, Md.
The 911 call shortly before 5 a.m. led sheriff’s deputies, fire crews and rescue squads to a single-vehicle accident on Route 29 about 3 miles east of the Slanesville General Store.
At the scene, deputies recovered a handgun that had been thrown into the woods.
Two passengers were transported to the hospital for treatment and 2 others refused treatment. Authorities said none of the injuries were life-threatening.
Fire crews from Slanesville and Augusta, ambulance crews from Augusta, Romney and the county responded to the scene.
Chief Deputy Nathan Sions said the investigation is ongoing and further charges are likely to be filed.
Adults, kids to show off skills at open mics
The River House is holding its regular Open Mic Night on Friday from 6-9 p.m., where folks can come and hear poetry, music and more from their fellow community members, or they can take their turn on Giffin Stage and explore their creative side.
• On Saturday: The Chocolate House, from 6-8 p.m., sees a kids-only open mic at the River House. Both Friday and Saturday’s events are free, though donations are accepted and appreciated.
School bond insight: building needs
Why a citizen committee came to the conclusion it did about Hampshire’s schools
We’ll also cover:
• The best of young authors
• A swimming state wrap-up and a wrestling state preview
• What the County Commission does Tuesday morning
