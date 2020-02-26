It was the week before Halloween in Grasonville, Maryland. Peanut Butter and his best friend, Jelly, were having their weekly Friday night sleepover. They were watching tv and eating popcorn. “Maybe we should go trick-or-treating this year” said Jelly. “Good idea, but what would we be?” asked Peanut Butter. “Well, I have an old sheet that I could cut holes in to make a ghost costume.” Jelly said. “I think my mom has an old witch hat I could wear” Peanut Butter said. Now they had a plan and they couldn’t wait for Halloween.
Meanwhile, Bennie the Butter Knife was planning what he was going to be for Halloween. He considered being a pumpkin or a ghost but decided that he wanted to be something scary. Suddenly, he got the idea to be a chainsaw. It was the perfect idea because he was already a butter knife, all he had to do was make himself scarier. He began to work on his costume.
Peanut Butter and Jelly spent all week making their costumes. They couldn’t wait for Halloween. They drew a map of the houses they would visit. First, they would start at Bailey Banana’s house, because she always had good candy. They would work their way down the street and eventually end up at the other side of the neighborhood.
Everyone was excited for Halloween. All the kids in the neighborhood couldn’t wait to go trick-or-treating. The adults were busy decorating their houses and preparing the candy for the kids. Peanut Butter and Jelly made some last-minute adjustments to their costumes and spent the day watching horror movies.
The time was finally here, after hours of working on their costumes and planning where they would go, it was time to go trick-or-treating. Peanut Butter put on the witch hat and added details to the costume. Jelly put on the sheet that he had cut eye and arm holes in. They were both very happy with their costumes.
Bennie called all his friends to see what their plans for Halloween were. First, he called Ollie the Onion. Ollie said that he was going to stay home because he gets scared easily and he will cry, so he doesn’t like trick-or-treating. Then, he called Peanut Butter and Jelly. They said that they were going trick-or-treating so they could get candy. That was when Bennie got the idea to scare them.
Bennie planned to follow Peanut Butter and Jelly to try to scare them. He would follow them until they got scared, and he would slowly get closer to them. As they ran away, Bennie would chase them. He had a sound button attached to his costume that made chainsaw noises. He would use the sound effect to scare them even more.
Bennie called Peanut Butter and Jelly again. He asked them what houses they were going to and drew out a map to follow them. Bennie grabbed his map and candy bucket and he was on his way down the street to wait for Peanut Butter and Jelly to leave. Meanwhile, Peanut Butter and Jelly were saying goodbye to his parents and getting their candy buckets.
They headed across the street to Amanda Apple’s house, with Bennie following closely. They ran excitedly up to Amanda’s door and rang the doorbell. Bennie hid in a nearby bush and waited. Amanda opened the door to see Peanut Butter and Jelly waiting with their candy buckets ready. She gave them a variety of big chocolate bars. They got the best candy because they were the first ones to visit her.
As Peanut Butter and Jelly left Amanda Apple’s house, Bennie emerged from the bush where he had been waiting. He went up and rang Amanda’s doorbell. She asked him why he was trick-or-treating alone, and he told her that he just preferred it that way. She complimented him on his costume and told him that although he was one of the first to visit her, she knew he had the scariest costume of everyone. He thanked her and was on his way.
Peanut Butter and Jelly were reading their map. The next house on their route was Bailey Banana’s. She was only a few houses down the road, so they continued there. Bennie still followed closely behind. They skipped up to Bailey’s front door and knocked. Bennie hid behind a car parked along the road.
Bailey opened the door smiling. She held out a plastic pumpkin filled with a variety of candy. Jelly grabbed his favorite, grape jolly ranchers. Peanut Butter chose a handful of Reece Cups. They thanked her and hopped down the stairs, pulling out their map to find the next house.
Bennie went up to Bailey’s door and knocked. When she opened the door, she jumped. “That’s a very scary costume you have” she said. She held out the candy filled pumpkin to him. Without looking, he grabbed a handful of random candy. He thanked her and ran off after Peanut Butter and Jelly.
This time, he wasn’t quite as sneaky. He was too loud, causing Peanut Butter to turn around quickly. “Did you hear that?” he asked Jelly. Jelly shook his head and Bennie sighed with relief. They continued to the next house.
They arrived at Daniel Dill Pickle’s house and walked up the stairs. They rang the doorbell and Daniel answered with a smile. He noticed the concerned look on Peanut Butter and Jelly’s faces and asked them what was wrong. They told him that they had heard something on their way there and they thought someone might be following them. He invited them to come in and have some pumpkin cookies and apple cider.
Peanut Butter and Jelly ate all the cookies Daniel Dill Pickle had and drank all the apple cider too. The three of them talked and ate and laughed together. They asked Daniel to tell them a scary Halloween story. He told them one about a man who used to live in their neighborhood. The man would chase children with a chainsaw while they were trick-or-treating and steal all their candy. They knew that the story wasn’t real, and he was just trying to scare them.
Peanut Butter and Jelly said goodbye to Daniel Dill Pickle and went back out to continue trick-or-treating. Bennie left his hiding spot and began following them again. This time, he followed them much closer, hoping they would notice and get scared. Sure enough, they turned and saw him and began to walk faster, speeding up more and more as they went.
Peanut Butter and Jelly ran, with Bennie chasing after them. Their candy was flying everywhere but they were too afraid to notice. They were becoming more scared by the second. Who could be chasing them, could it be the man from Daniels story? They didn’t have time to think, all they could do was run.
They ran through the entire neighborhood and they knew they couldn’t go much farther, or they would head out of town. They were losing energy and slowing down. There was nothing they could do, they had to stop. Bennie caught up to them and they screamed, they were trapped with no way out. Just then, a car drove by, shining a light on Bennie and revealing who he was. “Bennie!” they yelled. They couldn’t believe he had tricked them so well.
They all laughed together, and Bennie mocked them for being so scared. Peanut Butter and Jelly asked Bennie if he wanted to come to Peanut Butter’s house and eat candy. They all walked back to his house and dumped all their candy out on the table. They spent the night eating candy, talking, and watching movies.
