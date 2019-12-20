“This used to be a fundraising event sponsored by Harmony,” explained Bailey Coleman, show choir director. “It hasn’t been done true to form for several years.”
According to Coleman, this event not only showcases Harmony musical talent, but student soloists, HHS Chorus and community talent as well.
This event is at 7 p.m. (with doors opening at 6:30) tonight in the HHS auditorium, and tickets will be $5. Concessions will be available, as well as basket raffles.
Coleman said that the proceeds from this musical performance would go toward funding Harmony’s spring competition trip to Williamsburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.