AUGUSTA — Fire consumed a small house in Golden Acres early Friday morning.
Fire squads from Augusta, Romney, Slanesville and North River Valley responded to the call between 2:30 and 3 a.m. Aug. 30.
“It was on the ground when we arrived,” said Augusta Fire Chief George, who declared the house on Dutch Drive a total loss. He placed the value at $80,000.
Eastern Panhandle Working Fires, which posted live during the fire, said the house collapsed into the basement.
Weaver said he hadn’t determined a cause of the fire, but was not reporting it to the fire marshal’s office because he didn’t consider it suspicious.
