Critton Owl Hollow Road closed to through traffic today (Tuesday, Dec. 10) for 2 days of repairs.
The closure is at the 5-mile marker, between Route 29 and John Deere Road. Warning signs are in place, but the Division of Highways is suggesting drivers seek an alternate route.
DOH is installing a box culvert under the roadway.
The road will reopen Thursday (Dec. 12), weather permitting.
