As of Thursday, 4 Hampshire County residents had been tested for coronavirus with 2 tests coming back negative and 2 pending.
The county schools expanded their service to students Thursday with buses running routes across the county to deliver meals to those who couldn’t make the trip to 1 of the 9 schools to pick up breakfast or lunch.
Statewide, all restaurants, bars, casinos, gyms and rec centers have been closed by decrees from Gov. Jim Justice. Restaurants can serve pick-up and drive-through meals.
WVU has canceled in-person classes for the rest of the spring semester. The action includes the Potomac State College campus in Keyser.
Spring is here: The vernal equinox just before midnight last night, with the season arriving at 11:49 p.m. Thursday.
Unplug and enjoy the Mountain State
In keeping with the trend of avoiding human contact, maybe use this weekend as an opportunity to cultivate a closeness with nature. Within a 90-minute radius of Hampshire County are a handful of scenic sites to hike, get a little fresh air and unplug. Check out parks such as Blackwater Falls State Park or Cacapon Resort State Park; even if you’re not an avid hiker, taking some time for some reflection in nature might be just what the doctor ordered.
What are you doing to stay in shape?
Are you an athlete, gym rat or all-around fitness enthusiast whose style has been cramped by COVID-19? With sports being canceled, gyms being closed and social distance as the new norm, what are you doing to stay in shape during the quarantine? Send photos of your creative ways to keep up your fitness regime or active lifestyle to sports@hampshirereview.com, and we will publish them in the March 25 issue of the Review.
Keeping up with the coronavirus
We’ll update you on the latest advances in Hampshire County’s preparations.
• Romney’s moment in the sun 60 years ago.
• Dog grooming’s teachable moments
• More on the 2020 school bond call
