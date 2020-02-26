Once a little girl lived at her Pappy’s and she never got to see her mom. One time her Pappy said, “we have to go to the store”. And then they went to the car and she said, “where are we going?” She asked and asked, “where we are going?” Till she arrived and she saw beautiful flowers and Pappy said, “we are here to pick up flowers for your mom”. She said, “those roses are beautiful!”
When they got back to her pappy’s house, her pappy put some bread into her bag. Pappy gave the bag to Purple Riding Hood and said, “go to your mom’s”.
She went and went till she meet a man. She remembered not to talk to strangers. Pappy told her this before. So, she walked and walked to her mom’s. And then a wolf appeared at the door and said, “what are you doing here?” Purple Riding Hood was trying to shut the door. And so, she gave the bag to mom, everything her pappy had put in the bag- the flowers, the bread to help her feel better. But then the wolf took everything and ate it. And he was about to eat Purple Riding Hood, when the hunter showed up. He killed the wolf. And she hugged the hunter and said, “thank you, thank you!” Then she hugged her mom and went back to her Pappy’s. They lived happily ever after.
(0) comments
