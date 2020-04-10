MAKING HEADLINES
Location undisclosed
The Hampshire County Health Department is standing firm in its decision not to disclose which locations in the county that the 3 COVID-19 patients come from.
“We want people in every area to remain vigilant,” Executive Director Stephanie Shoemaker said. “If we say there’s a case in Springfield, then people in Capon Bridge might let their guard down. We drive too much for that to happen.”
The county confirmed 2 cases Tuesday afternoon and a 3rd Wednesday. None of the 3 patients was hospitalized as of Thursday.
Also: This is Good Friday and Sunday is Easter. Most government offices are closed to the public anyway, but check to see if offices are open at all Monday. Mail will be delivered as usual.
THIS WEEKEND
Drive up for Easter service
Sunday is the day for Easter festivities and COVID-19 doesn’t have to ruin your church plans. Augusta will be bringing the area churches together for a community sunrise service at 7:30 a.m., in drive-up form. This service will take place at Hope Christian Church, and attendees stay in their cars as loudspeakers make it possible for worshipers to listen to the readings, sermon and songs.
Hope will have its regular drive-up service at 10:30 a.m.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Counting down sports history
Sports Editor Nick Carroll names the 8th- and 9th-place teams in the top 10 of Hampshire County history.
We’ll also cover:
• The fashion statements people are making with facemasks.
• It’s the season for ramps
