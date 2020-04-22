I like the ocean and lakes and ponds and other bodies of water as much or more than anyone, but rivers are different for me.
The wisdom of Heraclitus says it all for me: ‘No man ever steps in the same river twice, for it is not the same river and he’s not the same man.’
I teach a graduate course in Watershed Systems Stewardship and encourage students and others to examine the whole system, including all the land and rainfall and groundwater that make up a river’s drainage. When you look at it that way, you see that the rivers connect the waterfalls and peaty bogs and mineral-rich fens in the highlands to the forested swamps and farms in rural communities downstream.
I think that perspective reveals why we’re all affected and care about what happens upstream along the river, and along all the little streams and runs and other tributaries in places like Hampshire County.
Our local, federal and state conservation, agricultural, natural resources and environmental protection teams do great work in communicating with the whole community and transitioning people from “the old ways” to new thinking and opportunities. They need our affirmation and support.
