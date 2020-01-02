The New Year’s Eve fire that destroyed much of the Avalon Resort lodge has closed the clothing-optional facility temporarily.
But, the resort is reporting on Facebook, some parts were unscathed or damaged so slightly that they can reopen soon.
“The aquatic center was not affected at all,” Avalon posted. “The barn was untouched.”
The resort’s casino and bar — called the “nudsino” — “needs some work and cleanup, but can be back up and running,” the Facebook post said.
Plans are already in the works for a reopening, the resort said.
Fire crews from Hampshire, 2 other West Virginia counties, and Maryland and Virginia responded to the call around 2:45 p.m. Dec. 31, tanking in water to the 140-acre resort, and battling the blaze for nearly 7 hours.
Authorities said the cause of the fire was electrical and not considered suspicious.
