SPORTS
Champs, champs and champs
Three Trojan teams picked up sectional or regional championships in action at Hampshire High School.
• First-ever girls soccer sectional champs: For the 1st time in HHS history the Trojan girls won the AAA sectional soccer championship, defeating Jefferson 3-2 on Rannells Field last night. Morgan Pyles banged home a penalty kick to the bottom right side of the net to give the Trojans an early lead. In the 2nd half Nicki McManamay fought off a Cougar defender and buried the ball in the far corner of the net to give Hampshire a 2-1 lead. Emma "Speed" Shreve scored a beautiful header off a direct kick from Morgan Pyles to give the Trojans a 2 goal lead 3-1. Shreve's goal was the eventual game winner in the 3-2 game. Next up: The Trojans (17-1-1) play Hedgesville (15-1) on Halloween at Spring Mills for the Region 2 championship.
A pair of back-to-back cross country titles: The Hampshire boys and girls cross country teams won the Region 2 championship Thursday afternoon.
Chris Lucas finished in 1st place for the boys while Danielle Davis was the top Trojan harrier for the girls, coming in 3rd place.
Football heads to Frankfort
Hampshire (0-8) looks to pick up its 1st win of the season tonight in Short Gap as the Trojans take on the Falcons of Frankfort. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
THIS WEEKEND
Get your scream on with the House of Horrors
At the Bottling Works in Romney from 7-10 p.m. today and 7-11 p.m. Saturday, the Hampshire House of Horrors promises a howling good time. Entrance fee for adults is $9.99 while kids’ is $5.
• The Halloween Open Mic night from 6-9 p.m. at the River House in Capon Bridge is a free way to spend an evening with the community enjoying music, comedy and more.
Also on Saturday: Capon Bridge's annual Halloween costume parade is at 11 a.m. ... Helltown RiffRaff will be performing at 7 p.m. at the River House. Entrance costs $7 in advance and $10 at the door.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
MAKING HEADLINES
State exhibit picks Feller again
Fiber artist Susan Feller of Augusta will have a work in the biennial statewide juried exhibition for the 2nd show in a row.
Feller’s “Progress in the Mountains” was purchased by the state museum after the 2017 show.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Scaredy cats galore
Our 3rd annual tribute to your favorite felines, brought to print courtesy of Hospice of the Panhandle
We’ll also cover:
• What’s coming up in arts and entertainment during November
• Weekend festivities leading up to Halloween
• Another visit to our occasional series, Made in Hampshire.
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.