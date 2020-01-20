LAVALE, Md. — A Hampshire County couple was arrested in a motel room here Sunday with drugs and drug paraphernalia in their possession.
Jason Daniel Wolford, 34, of Romney, and Jessica Marie Slonaker, 34, of Augusta, were arrested when police found methamphetamine and related drug paraphernalia, including hypodermic syringes to administer the drug.
Wolford was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance other than marijuana at the motel.
Slonaker saw her charges compounded once she was taken into custody.
She was initially charged with 2 counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance other than marijuana, possession of CDS paraphernalia and possession of CDS in a confinement facility.
But when the pair were brought to the Allegany County Detention Center, a search of Slonaker using a body scanner found additional contraband, resulting in the additional charge of possession of a controlled substance in a confinement facility.
