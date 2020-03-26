Recipients need a ticket
Blessings of Hope is giving away 1,000 boxes of food Saturday afternoon to help people affected by the COVID-19 virus.
The food distribution has a couple of major changes from the giveaways done over the past 18 months at Romney Elementary School.
For starters, this one is occurring on the Hampshire High School grounds, starting at 1 p.m.
More importantly, to cut down on person-to-person contact, each vehicle will be handed one box of food in exchange for a ticket that recipients can print out beforehand or even secure onsite.
“We’re going to try to keep people in their vehicles,” said David Lapp of Blessings of Hope.
Tickets are available at a page on eventbrite.com. Just click on the green “tickets” button in the upper right corner of the page.
The web address is:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/romney-wv-community-blessing-food-boxes-03282020-tickets-101052520810?fbclid=IwAR33yyy3SgBAXNfCylqDRjt87JUsFS9UHYs-tiCHzGwP6NBNcD-eu4v-DEE
“We want to give them confidence that if they come at 3:30, we’re going tos till have food for them if they have a ticket,” Lapp said Thursday.
Tickets are good until 4 p.m.
After 4, food boxes will be given on a 1st-come, 1st-served basis to anyone on the grounds as long as supplies last.
Blessings of Hope is also asking anyone who wants to help feed those hurt by the coronavirus to make donations on the page. Each donation will secure a ticket that can be given away.
