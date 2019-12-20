SPECIAL NOTE
Print delivery will delay a day
Next week’s issue of the Hampshire Review will be delivered to news stands and placed in the mail to subscribers on Thursday, Dec. 26, due to the Christmas holiday.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Rain Crow plays for a purpose
In their 7th annual Christmas benefit concert, Rain Crow will be performing at the Capon Bridge Fire Hall on Friday, Dec. 20 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. The proceeds from the silent and live auctions, 50-50 drawing and food sales will all go to the Amazing Grace food pantry.
On Saturday: Steve Kaldes, Andrew Renner and special guests will be performing at the Winter Solstice concert at the River House on Saturday from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the door.
Hampshire County Schools see early dismissal for students on Dec. 20. Schools are closed Dec. 23 through Jan. 3, and classes resume on Jan. 6.
Getting out: Forecasts have temperatures rising into the low 40s Saturday and breaking 50 Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Lows will pull up out of the teens into the mid-20s.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Trojans knocked off by Spring Mills
Hampshire’s 2-game winning streak came to a halt on Wednesday as the Cardinals held the Trojans to just 3 points in the 3rd quarter en route to a 44-37 victory. Hampshire held the lead at halftime 20-18 but struggled scoring the basketball in the 2nd half. The Trojans are back in action against Northern Garrett on Saturday Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Also: The Hampshire girls were defeated by Spring Mills on Wednesday 52-42. The Trojans drop to (2-4) on the season. Next up is a home game tonight, Friday Dec. 20, against the Campers of Allegany with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Also: The Trojan grapplers hit the mat this weekend in the Musselman Duals starting tonight at 4 p.m. in Inwood.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Twelve Days of Christmas
We take a look at the classic song with the aid of 2 Hampshire High School artists.
We’ll also cover:
• The state’s proposed funding to repair Capon Bridge Middle School’s kitchen
• How the burning questions we asked for 2019 actually were answered.
• Our nominees for you to choose the top local story of the year.
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday.
