3-day weekend looks great
Labor Day is Monday so all federal, state and local government offices will be closed.
School is out for both Hampshire County and the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. Mail will not be delivered and banks (and the Review office) are closed.
The weekend weather forecast is for highs in the upper 80s today and Monday and in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday. There’s no more than 20-percent chance of rain any day. Lows should be in the low 60s.
Holiday weekend quiet for entertainment
It’s Labor Day weekend and as summer winds down things are quiet around Hampshire County this weekend. Still the River House is holding a storytelling concert with Adam Booth Saturday night at 7 p.m. in Capon Bridge. Drop by at 3:30 for a workshop with Mr. Booth who will be explaining the process of crafting stories and tall tales for $35.
Monday: The Augusta and Springfield Ruitan clubs are meeting respectively at the HC fairgrounds and Springfield Ruritan, both gatherings start at 6:30 p.m. American Legion Auxiliary Unit 91 meets at 7:00 in Romney.
Trojan runners top 3-team race
Hampshire High runners Chris Lucas and Jadyn Judy crossed the finish line first at the Jefferson meet on Wednesday evening. On the boys side, Andrew Dorsey, William Saville, and Coltyn Kile finished in the top 10 as the team came away with a 2nd place finish. For the girls Danielle Davis and Maggie Odom finished in the top 10 with the team taking silver. Next up for the Cross Country squad is a meet on Sept. 7 in Kutztown, Pa.
Also: The Hampshire girls soccer team torched the nets on Wednesday evening in Keyser defeating the Golden Tornado 16-0. The Trojans are now 3-0 on the season.
The Trojan boys knocked off Keyser 2-1 on Thursday evening as Andrew Strawn and Colin Hott accounted for the Hampshire goals. The Trojans are now 1-1-1 on the season.
The gridiron guys start their 2019 season tonight against Preston with a start time of 7 p.m. at Rannells Field.
Crafting the right beer
Hampshire native Ross Williams is finding micro-brewery success in Charleston
We’ll also cover:
• Farming Today, our semi-annual look at agriculture in the county
• Legends forever, our annual preview of the Hampshire County Athletics Hall of Fame induction next weekend
• All your favorite columnists and features
