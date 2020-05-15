MAKING HEADLINES
More new cases reported
Hampshire County’s total positive tests for COVID-19 grew to 11 on Wednesday, with 4 cases now active.
The number of people being tested is growing too. As of Thursday, 161 people had tested negative and 9 more results were pending. In addition, 209 nursing-home residents and employees have all tested negative.
Meth conspiracy draws probation: Three months in jail and 5 years of probation are in store for a Moorefield man.
Larry Allen Lyons, 55, was sentenced in federal court Monday on a count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamines. He pled guilty in January, admitting to working with others to distribute more than 500 grams of meth between March and May 2018 in Mineral, Grant and Randolph Counties.
The FBI, Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, West Virginia State Police and the Ravenswood Police Department investigated.
* * *
To fight COVID-19 and keep social distancing, some traditional gatherings are taking a break in 2020.
• The memorials services for the Branch Mountain Cemeteries at Three Churches are canceled.
• The descendants of Albert Gibson Wolfe and Cora Nevada Flory will skip their annual family reunion, which was scheduled for June 6.
• The annual memorial worship service at Fairview Lutheran Church has been canceled. It was scheduled for this Sunday, May 17. Donations may be sent to Fairview Cemetery 8962 Northwestern Pike, Gore, VA 22637.
* * *
Also: The last day to register to vote in the West Virginia Primary is Tuesday, May 19.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Honoring our heroes
The roll call of those who have given their lives in service to this country, just in time for Memorial Day.
We’ll also cover:
• A conversation with Hampshire High’s next principal, Mike Dufrene
• Hampshire schools’ teacher and service person of the year
• Our woeful response to the census
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
