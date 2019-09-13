MAKING HEADLINES
Another indictment revealed
ROMNEY – Ronald Brown Jr. has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance, heroin, by the Hampshire County grand jury.
The grand jury handed up 12 indictments on Sept. 4, but Brown’s and 2 others were sealed because the defendants weren’t in custody. Brown has been arrested so his indictment details have been made public.
The charging documents say that on Oct. 19 last year, he sold 4 individual packs of heroin to a confidential informant of the State Police for $100.
Also: If you’re superstitious look out for this Friday. It’s the 1st Friday the 13th of 2019; the 2nd one occurs in December… The bridge near Smokey Hollow Road on U.S. 50 is back in operation. Work was completed last week.
The detour bridge beside it, in use since August 2018, will be torn back out.
THIS WEEKEND
Art, music, ducks — what a trio
The 2nd annual Hampshire Highlands Arts and Music Festival is Saturday with the main effort centered outside Taggart Hall and at the nearby Co-op in downtown Romney.
There will be music going all day and local artists showing their best. One of the performers will be the winner of tonight’s open mic at Capon Bridge’s River House.
On Sunday, the 4th annual Ducks on the South Branch rubber duck race floats to its frenzied finish by River Road. Festivities run from 1 to 3 at Riverview Farm. Some 36 winners will pocket cash and prizes.
Also: Music jams Saturday are at Mill Creek Ruritan in Purgitsville from 5 to 7 and The River House in Capon Bridge from 6 to 9. … Springfield Ruritan has its monthly buckwheat pancake supper from 3 to 6 Saturday… Poetry afternoon runs 2 to 4 Sunday at The River House.
SPORTS
Girls soccer remains unbeaten
The Hampshire girls soccer team survived a dogfight with Martinsburg last night as the game ended in a 2-2 tie. After trailing by 2 goals, the Trojans fought back as Nicole McManamay and Maggie Slocum each found the back of the net for HHS to remain undefeated on the season (7-0-1).
To learn more about the girl's amazing start to the 2019 campaign, check out The Nick & Nittany Show with guest Coach Troy Crane as he talks about some of the keys to his team’s success. http://www.hampshirereview.com/sports/article_1c18d6d6-d576-11e9-8b03-d375835705a7.html
Also: The volleyball team fell to Martinsburg Thursday, winning the 1st 2 games 25-19 and 25-23 before dropping the last 3. The Trojans are 2-2 on the season. … Spring Mills is at Rannells Field for the 3rd straight home game to open the 2019 footballs season tonight. Kickoff is at 7.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Meet Gina and her soft clothes
How a Hampshire County company is taking on the world
We’ll also cover:
• Highlights from the 2nd annual Hampshire Highlands Arts and Music Festival and 5th annual duck race
• How you responded to a request to connect with a World War 2 hero
• More grand jury indictments
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
