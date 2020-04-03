MAKING HEADLINES
Liller hearing begins
ROMNEY — A hearing into complaints lodged against Hampshire High School Principal DiAnna Liller began in open session of the school board Thursday evening — and then were continued after 6 hours.
Liller was placed on paid administrative leave in late January after a complaint was filed about her leadership. The much-delayed hearing into the charges was held in open session at Liller’s request, starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Administrators laid out the charges for the board, which sits as a jury, then Liller began her defense around 11:15 p.m.
The hearing is tentatively scheduled to resume Tuesday morning.
COVID-19 update
Hampshire County is still without a case of the coronavirus as of 10 o’clock this morning. Neighboring Mineral and Hardy counties each have 2; Allegany County, Md., has 4; and Frederick County, Va., has more than 2 dozen.
West Virginia, Maryland and Virginia are all under stay-at-home orders. School is out in West Virginia until at least April 30.
Gov. Jim Justice has another press conference scheduled for noon.
Here, fishy, fishy, fishy...
With free fishing for the next month, we are looking for pictures of your catch. Send photos to: sports@hampshirereview.com with first and last name, fish type, and location of catch. Happy Fishing!
The colors of Easter
A stained-glass look at the symbolism of liturgical colors
We’ll also cover:
• The latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic
• Plans for graduation amid uncertainties about the school year
