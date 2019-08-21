CAPON BRIDGE — A new Capon Bridge “Hometown Hero” will be selected in an election beginning Monday, Aug. 26, Alanna McGuinn announced at last Tuesday’s Capon Bridge Town Council meeting.
McGuinn is pastor of the Capon Bridge Charge of the United Methodist Church. The 4 churches in her charge (Capon Bridge, Capon Chapel, Central and North River Mills) held their 1st Hometown Heroes election last year, honoring Brenda Hiett with their 1st award.
This year’s election will run from Aug. 26 to Sept. 14, and ballot boxes will be placed at The Bank of Romney’s Capon Bridge branch, the public library, The River House and the Farmer’s Daughter.
People are asked to vote for “someone who has improved the community of Capon Bridge,” casting no more than 3 votes for their chosen candidate(s).
Neither the voter nor the candidate need be Capon Bridge residents.
The winner will be announced on Saturday, Sept. 28, during Founder’s Day, and will receive a green Blenko water pitcher and $50 donated in the recipient’s honor to a Capon Bridge or Hampshire County non-profit.
Much of the rest of the council meeting was devoted to building permits, and to business licenses for the contractors hired for the projects, which included a complete interior remodel of the FNB Bank.
Two new ordinances had been placed on the agenda, but neither was ready for consideration. One will impose a 1-percent sales tax on purchases made at town businesses or delivered to addresses within the town limits, and the other will set a new leak adjustment policy.
A special session to work on the new ordinances was scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Action was again deferred on the damaged storm drain on Capon School Street, with council member Chantelle Burkhart volunteering to compile a list of contractors who could be asked to bid on the job. She will bring the list to the Aug. 28 meeting.
In other business, the council formally approved 2 decisions made in a special session on July 17, one to hire council member Chris Turner as a part-time employee “as needed,” at $25 an hour, and to hire Caylor Cochran part-time for maintenance at $12 an hour during a 90-day probationary period.
Cochran is fully certified in water and getting sewer certification, giving water and sewer operator Travis Garcia some badly needed support.
Chris Turner agreed to represent Capon Bridge on the Region 8 Solid Waste Authority Board of Directors.
Acting mayor Laura Turner read a proclamation declaring the 1st full week in September “Payroll Week” in Capon Bridge. Begun in 1996, National Payroll Week is described by the American Payroll Association as celebrating “an honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay,” honoring the partnership between government workers, the payroll professionals who see to their pay and the government agencies for which they work.
