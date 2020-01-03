MAKING HEADLINES
Avalon optimistic after fire
The New Year’s Eve fire that destroyed much of the Avalon Resort lodge has closed the clothing-optional facility temporarily.
But, the resort is reporting on Facebook, some parts were unscathed or damaged so slightly that they can reopen soon.
“The aquatic center was not affected at all,” Avalon posted. “The barn was untouched.”
The resort’s casino and bar — called the “nudsino” — “needs some work and cleanup, but can be back up and running,” the Facebook post said.
Plans are already in the works for a reopening, the resort said.
Fire crews from Hampshire, 2 other West Virginia counties, and Maryland and Virginia responded to the call around 2:45 p.m. Dec. 31, tanking in water to the 140-acre resort, and battling the blaze for nearly 7 hours.
Authorities said the cause of the fire was electrical and not considered suspicious.
SPORTS
Trojans trap Huskies 64-31
Hampshire traveled to Accident, Md. last night and dominated from start to finish to even up their season record at 4-4. Nicole McManamay led the team in scoring with 20 points, Gracie Fields had 12, and Kat Corbin finished with 10. Next up for Hampshire is a home game on Sunrise Summit at 2 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 4 against SVCA.
All sports on tap
Hampshire High’s sports teams all swing into action over the weekend, ahead of Monday’s reopening of school after the 2-week Christmas break.
The boys basketball team plays host to Jefferson tonight; the varsity tip off at 7:30. On Saturday, the girls varsity basketball team plays host to Martinsburg at 6, the wrestlers are at the Fort Hill duals all day long and the swimmers are at Shepherd for a 4:30 p.m. meet.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Drawn to Capon Bridge
An artist’s studio takes flight.
We’ll also cover:
• The last call for the Slanesville Rescue Squad
• The beginning of our month-long series A Healthier You
• Gina’s Soft Cloths’ big year
