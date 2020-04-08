FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Closed until April 20. However, if you have cattle you NEED to sell during this period, please call our General Manager, Scott Stickley at 540-335-3688 to discuss options. Sorry for the inconvenience but we are worried about everyone’s safety at this time.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, April 6, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $118; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $106.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $118; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $107.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $110.50; Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $110; Medium to Good: Up to $92.
Holstein Steers: Light: Up to $67.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $60.
Cows: Utility: $45-55.50; Comm. To Good: $35-44; Culls: $34 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $70;Medium to Good: Up to $55; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $77.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $49.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $122.50.
Goats: By the head:Up to $122.50.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, April 4, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $135.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $114.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $89.50;Medium to Good: Up to $80.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $89.50;Medium to Good: Up to $75.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs & Bulls): Light - Up to $47-70.
Bulls: Light: Up to $80.
Cows: Utility: Up to $45-52;Canners: Up to $40-44; Culls: $38 and Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm - Up to $45.
Dairy Heifer Calves: Return to farm - Up to $30.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $135.
Bob Calves: $10 And Down.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $68; Heavy: Up to $67; Light: Up to $65.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $80.
Sows: By Head: Up to $45.
Male Hogs: Up to $2.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $175; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $205; 30-60 lbs.: Up to $168.
Sheep: Up to $65.
Goats: By Head – Large: $150-215; Medium: $50-150; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $66.
Hay: 1st cut: Up to $3.10; 2nd cut: Up to $4.50.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, April 1, 2020
SLAUGHTER COWS: 57 Head
Premium White 65-75% Dressing: Average - $54-62.
Breakers 75-80% Dressing: Average - $48-52. High - $55-58.
Boners 80-85% Dressing: Average - $47-51. High - $52-57.
Lean 85-90% Dressing: Average - $42-46. High - $47-49. Low - $40-Down.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 2 Head
H Dressing: 2228 lbs. - $80.
L Dressing: 1350 lbs. - $72.
FED CATTLE: 5 Head
Slaughter Steers: Choice 2-3: 1482 lbs. - $103.
Slaughter Heifers: Choice 2: 1058 lbs. - $102. Choice 4: 1528 lbs. - $93.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 42 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: Number 1: 100-110 lbs. - $70-80. Number 2: 100-110 lbs. - $60-70; 80-94 lbs. - $40-65.
Jersey Heifers: 66-72 lbs. - $27-32.
Beef X Heifers: 82 lbs. - $145.
FEEDERS: 55 Head
Steers: Medium & Large: 250-450 lbs. - $110-140; 500-700 lbs. - $107-130.
Heifers: Medium & Large: 300-500 lbs. - $95-110; 500-700 lbs. - $95-120.
Bulls: Medium & Large: 200-450 lbs. - $120-142; 500-700 lbs. - $97-100.
STOCK COWS
Springers: $750-875.
Short Breds: $600-775.
LAMBS: 30 Head - Sold by the cwt.
H Choice: 30-60 lbs. - $195-220; 60-90 lbs. - $170-195.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 12 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ram: 192 lbs. - At $67.
Ewes: 125-200 lbs. - $45-65.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 21 Head - By the head with est. wgt.
Kids: Selection 1: 45-75 lbs. - $90-140; 100 lbs. - At $185.
Nannies: Selection 1: 110-150 lbs. - $165-215.
Billies: Selection 1: 114-120 lbs. - $210-235.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: Barrows & Gilts - 40 Head
52-56% Lean - 260-325 lbs. - $47-52; 325-375 lbs. - $45-49.
48-52% Lean - 240-290 lbs. - $39-41.
BOARS: 2 Head
400-600 lbs. - $3-4.
STOCK BOARS
200-250 lbs. - $20-31.
FEEDER PIGS: 32 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head: 1 Lot at 33 lbs. - $33; 43-50 lbs. - $48-69.
Stock cow sale, first Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
