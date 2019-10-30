KEYSER — When Deputy Jonathan Hotchkiss heard a call about a heart attack in Burlington as he was driving back from the regional jail, he put all his 1st-responder skills on the line to save a life.
The 2012 Hampshire High grad was first on the scene and began CPR, working 15 minutes until the local rescue squad arrived. The patient regained a pulse before reaching the hospital.
That was 1 of 2 heroic efforts by Hotchkiss that earned him a Summit Award from the Mineral County Chamber of Commerce last week.
“We are very proud to have Jonathan as our captain,” Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons said on the volunteer company’s Facebook page.
Hotchkiss’s other heroics came on Feb. 25 when winds tore a metal roof off an apartment building behind the Keyser jail.
The roof landed on a man standing outside the building. Hotchkiss and Lt. Chris Leatherman wrestled the roof off the victim.
“These two guys go above and beyond,” Mineral County Sheriff Jeremy Taylor told the Chamber group. “Mineral County is very fortunate. The people we have here in law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services are the best of the best.”
Parsons piled on the praise on Facebook.
“Our members volunteer to protect their community, but also leave this area and go protect others,” he said.
