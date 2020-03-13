• Closed at the end of classes today (Friday, March 13): All Hampshire County schools and activities.
• Postponed: The FFA ham, bacon and egg sale scheduled for Saturday at the Augusta Fire hall will be held at a date to be announced.
• Cancelled: The River House in Capon Bridge is cancelling all activities for the rest of March.
• Cancelled: The Lenten Friday fish fry at Our Lady of Grace Catholic CHurch
• Postponed until April 10 (as of now): All high school and middle school sports contests.
• Rescheduled to April 7: Mandatory meeting for 4-Hers showing livestock at the county fair, 6:30 p.m., HHS auditorium. This was originally scheduled for next Tuesday.
The exhibitor meetings at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, and 8 a.m. Saturday, April 4, will still occur.
• Postponed until late spring: The celebration of life service for Glenwood Johnson originally scheduled for March 20.
• Postponed: The regional social studies fair that was to be held Saturday at Musselman High School until a date yet to be determined.
If you have an upcoming event that you need to change because of coronavirus worries, email news@hampshirereview.com and we’ll add it to the list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.